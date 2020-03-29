money-heist-part-4:-will-the-new-season-be-the-last?-is-there-no-future-to-la-casa-de-papel-season-5??

After the end of the epic wen series Money Heist season 3 , the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the fourth season and the return of La Casa De Papel. Season 3 came up on the screens in last July. Although the fans are really excited for the fourth season but they are also wondering that, is it the last one? Get to know this in this article.

Will Money Heist continue after season 4?

Season four of Money Heist is gonna hit the screens on 3 April, 2020. And it’s sad to know that season 4 will bring the storyline to an end.

Do you remember how the gang broke into the Bank of Spain for a final heist so that Rio could be saved? One really can’t forget this if they have seen the third season.

But, things did not turn out to be according to their plans. They had put themselves in a very dangerous situation and there were no options to escape. This is how the third season ended.

Money Heist season 4 will continue the story from this scene. It will find out some ways to save all your favourite characters.

The director of the series is none other than Paco Ramos. He had a conversation with the show’s publication in 2018. There he discussed about his further plans regarding the series.

He revealed about some of his ideas for the upcoming seasons to Bluper. He said that they dream of making the best Spanish series anyone has ever made. He want the series to be best in terms of emotions and the dazzling.

On the other hand, show’s executive producer, Jesus Colmenar at the XXVIII Almería International Film Festival revealed that there are proposals to make the spin-off of the series as well.