monday-morning-news-briefing:-prince-harry-breaks-silence-on-royal-exit

It took just 10 days from the Duke and Duchess dropping their bombshell to the Queen granting their exit from The Firm – a quickie divorce if ever there was one. Read a comprehensive recap of how the royal drama unfolded. Camilla Tominey writes in this analysis that Her Majesty's decisive action over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not only reminds us who is boss – but why.

Killer drivers to face life imprisonment

Dangerous drivers who cause deaths face life imprisonment under Boris Johnson’s plans for longer sentences. The maximum term for causing death by speeding, racing or using a mobile phone will rise from 14 years to life – equivalent to manslaughter. Home Affairs Editor Charles Hymas reports that the crackdown on killer drivers has been dubbed Violet-Grace’s Law by campaigners in memory of a four-year-old killed by a speeding stolen car being driven at 83mph in a 30mph zone.

Montague wins £400,000 in BBC pay row

Sarah Montague has won a £400,000 payout in her “stressful” fight against BBC gender discrimination. The journalist – a former host of Radio 4’s Today, who now presents The World at One – said she also received “an apology from the BBC for paying me unequally for so many years”. The settlement is the latest in the BBC’s dispute with female members of staff – with as many as 120 bringing forward equal pay cases.

News digest

PM meets Putin | Johnson warns of no thaw in Russia relations

| Johnson warns of no thaw in Russia relations Bercow blow | No peerage for ex-Speaker, says Long-Bailey

| No peerage for ex-Speaker, says Long-Bailey Triple stabbing | Three men killed in east London knife attack

| Three men killed in east London knife attack Impeachment trial | Democrats push for new Trump witnesses

| Democrats push for new Trump witnesses Not what the doctor ordered | Lonely turn to GPs just for a chat

Gallery: The big picture

Mists of Avalon | The view from Glastonbury Tor at sunrise as mist rolls over the Somerset landscape, creating the illusion of a tidal wave. View our picture editor’s choice of more striking images of the day.