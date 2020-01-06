monday-morning-news-briefing:-do-not-retaliate,-iran-warned

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

PM calls for de-escalation of US-Iran hostilities

He is setting Britain up as a mediator between the United States and a more cautious Europe. Boris Johnson has warned Iran not to attempt “retaliation or reprisals” against America following the assassination of its top general. In his first intervention in the crisis, the Prime Minister said he would be speaking to “all sides” to urge calm and de-escalation. It came as three rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad last night. Earlier, Iran warned of “severe revenge” for the killing of Qassim Soleimani. Meanwhile, Iraq’s parliament passed a bill calling for the expulsion of all foreign forces from the country. Read Finbar Anderson‘s dispatch as hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured onto the streets to mourn Gen Soleimani. And the UK’s former head of the Navy has warned that Britain is a “softer target” than the US for Iranian retaliatory attacks.

Meanwhile, the Labour leadership race is expected to officially begin tomorrow. It has emerged the party could campaign for Britain to rejoin the European Union if Jess Phillips is elected. The MP has distanced herself from the other candidates by telling members she would not accept Brexit – even after it happens. Here is everything you need to know about how the leadership election works and who can vote.