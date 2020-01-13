monday-morning-news-briefing:-d-day-for-the-royal-family

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Contents
Fears Harry will tell all if his plans are thwarted
It is the Sandringham showdown. The Duke of Sussex today comes face to face with the Queen for the first time since he announced plans to walk away from his role, as Her Majesty oversees the family’s crisis summit. But Buckingham Palace fears that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan could go public with damaging accusations about the family if they do not get what they want. Victoria Ward explains how the threat of a “no-holds-barred” television interview looms large. Today’s crunch talks – also due to be attended by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge – are expected to last several hours, with Meghan dialling in from Canada. Aides are understood to have already drawn up a potential blueprint for the couple’s new life in North America. Camilla Tominey examines the six key items on the agenda. For exclusive weekly columns from Camilla, sign up for our free Your Royal Appointment newsletter.
When Harry hinted at a rift with his brother, many assumed it was just a bump in the road. Far from it. It has become increasingly clear that a much deeper, more damaging and even “poisonous” schism has taken root. As the divide threatens to tear the family apart, read the truth about the princely fall-out. It seems a long five days since the Sussexes announced plans to “step back”. Here is how the crisis unfolded.
Huawei no threat to our ties with US spies, says MI5
The head of MI5 has said he has “no reason to think” that the UK’s intelligence-sharing arrangements with the US would suffer if Britain used Huawei technology in its 5G network. Sir Andrew Parker’s comments have increased speculation that the Government is on the brink of announcing the Chinese telecoms giant will be allowed to bid for “non core” elements of 5G infrastructure. As Political Editor Gordon Rayner reports, a delegation of senior US officials was due to arrive in London today to lobby against Huawei being given any role in the upgrade amid concerns it could give China the ability to spy on Britain.
Dame for a laugh: Mirren declares Bradford ‘magic’
As Hollywood gears up for the glamour of awards season, one of its most decorated stars opted for a weekend of more homespun entertainment. Dame Helen Mirren has eschewed the pomp and glitz of Los Angeles ahead of today’s Academy Awards nominations to spend Friday and Saturday enjoying panto, a curry and the “magic” charms of Bradford, which she chronicled for her followers on Instagram. Arts and Entertainment Editor (and proud Bradfordian) Anita Singh explains why it is a city where you can have an unpretentious good time.
News digest
- Anti-Semitism | Election row stoked by Israel, Labour report says
- Iran crisis | British ambassador summoned by Tehran over rally
- Justice delayed | Victims wait up to three years for sentencing
- Windows 7 | Users face risk of cyber attack, says Microsoft
- Feather in cap | Twitcher, 17, youngest honoured with degree
Gallery: The big picture
Riders before the storm | Coastguards have warned people to stay away from the beach today to avoid being swept into the sea, as Britain’s first storm of the decade is set to batter the country with 80mph winds. View our picture editor’s selection of more of the day’s strongest images.
Comment
- Tim Stanley | What the Sussexes get wrong about the monarchy
- Ambrose Evans-Pritchard | Monetary king’s dead; long live fiscal king
- Jeremy Warner | Avoiding global irrelevance is post-Brexit challenge
- Mark Almond | A malfunctioning Iran is even more dangerous
- Jane Shilling | Would you die for an iPad like others have for books?
Editor’s choice
- Eat yourself thin | How to lose weight – without going on a diet
- Brain power | Boost your health and avoid dementia with these simple tricks
- Liberating Italy | Incredible story of the women who defied Mussolini
Business and money briefing
Company turbulence | Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, is reportedly at risk of collapse – less than a year after it was taken over by a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium. As this piece explains, the airline is in talks over potential emergency financing after suffering rising losses.
- Tech crackdown | US watchdog defends Silicon Valley’s biggest
- Investment tip | These shares have risen by 80pc since 2017
- Alex cartoon | See our brilliant cartoonist’s latest work
Sport briefing
Aston Villa 1 Manchester City 6 | Sergio Aguero took over from Thierry Henry as the highest scoring non-English player in Premier League history after he grabbed a hat-trick yesterday. As Jason Burt reports, he has now notched 177 league goals since signing for City nine years ago.
- Wizards of Oz | Novak Djokovic leads Serbia to first ATP Cup
- Simply the best | Duncan Fletcher on his life away from cricket
- Klopp’s invincibles | Can Liverpool remain unbeaten this season?
And finally…
City slicker | British soldiers have used “Dragons’ Den” committees to identify rapid improvements for their tanks. Modifications to a Challenger 2 tank by troops from the Royal Tank Regiment include “fire and forget” missiles, cameras to see around corners and “Berlin” urban camouflage. Dominic Nicholls explains how the concept was an experiment to better design tanks to fight in urban areas.