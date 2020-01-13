monday-evening-news-briefing:-prince-william-bullying-prince-harry-claims-denied-by-buckingham-palace

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.
Contents
- 1 William did not bully Harry, says Buckingham Palace
- 2 Thornberry secures votes for Labour race – just in time
- 3 Oscar nominations spark new lack-of-diversity storm
- 4 News digest
- 5 Video: Rare volcanic lightning in Philippines eruption
- 6 Comment
- 7 World news: The one story you must read today…
- 8 Editor’s choice
- 9 Business and money briefing
- 10 Sport briefing
- 11 Tonight’s TV
- 12 And finally…
William did not bully Harry, says Buckingham Palace
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have joined forces to deny reports that Prince William “bullied” Prince Harry. Buckingham Palace strongly refuted a claim in a newspaper today that the Duke of Sussex felt “pushed away by what he saw as a bullying attitude from the Duke of Cambridge”. A rare statement issued on behalf of both brothers, just hours before a crunch family summit at Sandringham, cited their many campaigns on mental health. Prince Harry has now arrived at the Queen’s private estate to face the monarch, Prince Charles and Prince William over his decision with his wife to “step back” as senior royals.
The historic meeting at Sandringham will be the first time the four have met since the bombshell announcement. With the crisis coming to a head, here is how the royal drama unfolded. One of the Army’s most senior former officers said he would not raise a toast to Prince Harry if he pursued commercial ventures. And a video has emerged apparently showing the Duke touting his wife Meghan for a voiceover job to Disney chairman Robert Iger at the Lion King premiere last summer.
Thornberry secures votes for Labour race – just in time
Clive Lewis has pulled out of the Labour leadership race in what has been seen as a move to lend Emily Thornberry his votes. The MP for Norwich South, who this morning was languishing in last place with just four nominations, said he had decided to step aside “in the spirit of pluralism, diversity and generosity”. Shortly after he announced he was out of the race the shadow foreign secretary managed to secure the 22 votes needed to run, 12 minutes before the deadline. Click here for the full list of candidates for the leadership and deputy leadership.
Oscar nominations spark new lack-of-diversity storm
Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 are leading this year’s Oscar nominations, with only men nominated in the directing category and a lack of diversity elsewhere. The nominations echo those titles recognised by the Golden Globes and Bafta nominations last week, along with the criticism aimed at the latter’s jury after no people of colour were nominated across all four Bafta acting categories and no women directors received recognition. Click here for the full list of nominations. Film critic Robbie Collin predicts we could be in for the craziest ceremony in years. And you can vote for who you think should win here.
News digest
- Cliff fall | British social media influencer dies at selfie-spot
- Flybe crisis | Airline says it’s business as usual despite collapse threat
- Iran plane crash | What really happened to downed Ukrainian flight
- Popes collide | Francis and Benedict clash over priestly celibacy
- Car ban | City centre could be first in UK to prohibit private vehicles
Video: Rare volcanic lightning in Philippines eruption
The Philippines is preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people out of the path of an active volcano amid warnings of an “explosive eruption” that could also trigger a deadly tsunami. The eruption began with an explosion of superheated steam and rock last night, illuminated by stunning lightning shows, in a little-understood phenomenon that has been attributed to static electricity.
Comment
- Ben Marlow | Why there is little prospect of a bailout for Flybe
- Steve Baker | Why Britain should prioritise US trade talks over the EU
- Asa Bennett | House of Lords has chance to make amends over Brexit
- Jeremy Wilson | Jimmy Greaves has been airbrushed from history
- Mariella Frostrup | Sorry Greta – we women deserve a holiday
World news: The one story you must read today…
Iran ambassador’s arrest | The diplomatic confrontation between Britain and Iran continued today as Iranian police released a video of the UK ambassador in Tehran shortly before his arrest and the Foreign Office summoned Iran’s ambassador to protest. The short video shows Rob Macaire on the campus of the Amir Kabir university as students began to chant slogans against the Iranian regime. Read on for details.
Editor’s choice
- Midlife Fitness Files | ‘My body fat and fitness levels are the same at 46 as they were at 20’
- Retiring at 60 | How to make your money last a lifetime – while paying as little tax as possible
- 2020 Ford Puma review | Good enough to be crowned Car of the Year? We think so
Business and money briefing
Aston Martin | Analysts believe luxury car maker Aston Martin needs a £500m cash injection within weeks to stabilise its books amid falling sales and profits, along with a huge debt pile. Read on for details.
- Travelex crisis | Site coming back online after ransomware attack
- Inheritance tax | ‘I rewrote my dad’s will to wipe out £400k bill’
- On top of markets | Live stocks and shares updates 24 hours a day
Sport briefing
Man Utd target | Bruno Fernandes has informed Sporting Lisbon he would like to move to Old Trafford this month if a deal can be struck between the clubs for the midfielder. Read on for details.
- Winter break | Man City set to rest entire squad for inaugural gap
- Six Nations 2020 | What are Eddie Jones’ options for England squad?
- NFL Divisional play-offs | Packers and Chiefs progress in thrillers
Tonight’s TV
Exposed: The Church’s Darkest Secret, BBC Two, 9pm | Sometimes the monsters hide in plain sight. That’s the central message behind this two-part documentary about the crimes of Bishop Peter Ball. Read on for more.
And finally…
Population crisis | Croatia joined the EU in 2013 with the promise its people could live, work and study anywhere in the bloc. But James Crisp reveals the country, the newest member of the EU, has been plunged into a population crisis because of freedom of movement rules. But Croatia’s prime minister is not worried.