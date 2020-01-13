monday-evening-news-briefing:-prince-william-bullying-prince-harry-claims-denied-by-buckingham-palace

Thornberry secures votes for Labour race – just in time

Clive Lewis has pulled out of the Labour leadership race in what has been seen as a move to lend Emily Thornberry his votes. The MP for Norwich South, who this morning was languishing in last place with just four nominations, said he had decided to step aside “in the spirit of pluralism, diversity and generosity”. Shortly after he announced he was out of the race the shadow foreign secretary managed to secure the 22 votes needed to run, 12 minutes before the deadline. Click here for the full list of candidates for the leadership and deputy leadership.

Oscar nominations spark new lack-of-diversity storm

Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 are leading this year’s Oscar nominations, with only men nominated in the directing category and a lack of diversity elsewhere. The nominations echo those titles recognised by the Golden Globes and Bafta nominations last week, along with the criticism aimed at the latter’s jury after no people of colour were nominated across all four Bafta acting categories and no women directors received recognition. Click here for the full list of nominations. Film critic Robbie Collin predicts we could be in for the craziest ceremony in years. And you can vote for who you think should win here.

News digest

Cliff fall | British social media influencer dies at selfie-spot

| British social media influencer dies at selfie-spot Flybe crisis | Airline says it’s business as usual despite collapse threat

| Airline says it’s business as usual despite collapse threat Iran plane crash | What really happened to downed Ukrainian flight

| What really happened to downed Ukrainian flight Popes collide | Francis and Benedict clash over priestly celibacy

| Francis and Benedict clash over priestly celibacy Car ban | City centre could be first in UK to prohibit private vehicles

Video: Rare volcanic lightning in Philippines eruption

The Philippines is preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people out of the path of an active volcano amid warnings of an “explosive eruption” that could also trigger a deadly tsunami. The eruption began with an explosion of superheated steam and rock last night, illuminated by stunning lightning shows, in a little-understood phenomenon that has been attributed to static electricity.