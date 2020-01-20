monday-evening-news-briefing:-prince-harry-holds-private-meeting-with-boris-johnson

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Prince Harry and the Prime Minister’s private meeting

The Duke of Sussex and Boris Johnson have had an informal “catch-up” chat behind closed doors just hours after Prince Harry said he had “no other option” but to step back from royal life. He and the Prime Minister met for 20 minutes one-to-one without any aides present at the UK-Africa Investment Summit. Their meeting comes as both aim to make deals to secure their future. Mr Johnson set out his post-Brexit trade pitch to African leaders with his vision to put “people before passports” in an immigration system overhaul. It comes as cracks appear in Britain’s EU talks over free trade. Yet can the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also strike new partnerships as they leave the monarchy for life in Canada?

Robert Mendick and Victoria Ward explain how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pledge to “uphold the values” of the Queen threatens a collision course with their new found freedom to strike commercial deals. The announcement at the weekend revealed they would be stripped of their HRH titles and Matthew Lynn explains why that is such a blow to the Sussex Royal brand. And the concerns about their future are not all about making money. Jamie Johnson and Olivia Rudgard examine their son Archie’s future, potentially rubbing shoulders with well-heeled expats at an international school rather than Eton.