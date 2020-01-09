momoland-takes-first-music-show-win-for-thumbs-up-comeback-in-wake-of-member-daisy’s-‘fix’-claims

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND has won first place on music show M Countdown with their comeback single Thumbs Up.

The remaining six members were overcome with emotion and were reduced to tears as they took the top prize over B.O.Y. and their track My Angel.

CLC, SF9, Kard, Dongkiz and MCND were also among the performers on Thursday’s episode.

The singers, who also performed on the episode, with Ahin thanking their fandom Merry-Go-Round for ‘always supporting us’ following what has been a difficult period for them.

MOMOLAND’s win comes in the wake of an interview with member Daisy, who alleged that Finding Momoland, the reality TV series that formed the group, was fixed and that she was promised a place in the group.

Daisy made it into the final line-up but alleged in an interview with KBS that she was eliminated from the band, but told by the ‘company’ that they had ‘plans’ for her.

She said: ‘On the day I was eliminated, the agency contacted me and asked to have a meeting the next day. They told me that they had already planned to include me in MOMOLAND regardless of my elimination and that I would debut in the next album once the promotions for the first album were over.

‘When I entered the waiting room after my elimination, someone from the company told me not to worry because they had plans for me.’

pic.twitter.com/bredcH6Ixu — 모모랜드_MOMOLAND (@MMLD_Official) January 9, 2020

She also alleged that MOMOLAND members were made to pay the costs of competing.

In response their agency MLD Entertainment said in a statement it was taking legal action to receive ‘an official apology’ about KBS’s biased reporting’.

Daisy, who has not participated in MOMOLAND promotions since February of last year, is taking steps to terminate her contract.

Taeha and Yeonwoo have left the group which now operates with six members – Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin and Nancy.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Adam Sandler thinks it would be hilarious if he got an Oscars nod amid Uncut Gems praise

MORE: Miriam Margolyes shocks viewers as she says ‘t’ when talking about the Queen in This Morning live blunder





