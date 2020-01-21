moment-vigilante-confronts-sex-offender-named-pirate

This is the moment a vigilante confronted a convicted sex offender named Pirate.

In a video posted to Facebook last month, Thomas Bailey is seen chasing Pirate, born Daniel Selovich, out of a building in Fairbanks, Alaska while calling him a ‘serial rapist.’

Pirate, 37, has since moved to Redding, California, where police posted a picture of his mugshot to Facebook along with a warning to residents to leave Pirate alone.

‘Don’t try to grab him or attack him if you see Pirate out and about,’ Redding Police Sergeant Todd Cogle told KRCR.

‘I live here and I have loved one here as well. I know it’s worrying to know that he is on the streets but he is a free man. You have to treat him like every other man you see on the street,’ Cogle continued.

Pirate was charged with picking up a woman at the Fairbanks Airport and taking her to a remote cabin, where the woman said she was raped and tortured for five weeks in 2015.

The woman told police Pirate threatened to cut her face off and duct taped her to his body at night so she was not able to escape. She also said he put a rope around her neck and tied it to the roof of the cabin.

Pirate was arrested, but the case against him was dismissed in July 2016 after the woman died. The then-district attorney called the woman a ‘necessary witness’ in the case, The Anchorage Daily News reported.

After the case fell apart, Pirate was extradited to Las Vegas to be charged in a cold case rape in 2004 after investigators linked his DNA to the case.

Prosecutors said Pirate broke into a woman’s hotel room, raped her and beat her with a belt in February 2004, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

In 2018, Pirate was sentenced to five years for the sex crime, but he has since been released. It is unclear whether he served any of that sentence.

He also was arrested and convicted in another 2004 rape case in Redding, California in June 2010, according to The Redding Record Searchlight. Pirate was sentenced to four years in prison for the attack.

Now, Pirate is a free man living in Redding, California, where police are telling residents not to harass him.

The convicted sex offender previously faced similar pressure from people in Fairbanks, Alaska, who posted his photo and videos of him online.

However, police in Redding told Fox 61 that Pirate said he does not feel safe, but wants to stay in their community.

Cogle said: ‘He has a substantial criminal history and at this point he has paid his debt for what he’s been convicted of.’