moment-us-drone-takes-out-iran’s-top-general-sparking-fears-of-war

CCTV footage filmed close to Baghdad Airport and shared by Iraqi TV station AhadTV, shows a large explosion destroying one of the two cars that were hit.

The attack, which killed several other senior members of pro-Iran military groups based in Iraq, was ordered by President Donald Trump.

The US Defence Department said it targeted Soleimani because he ‘was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’.

The attack happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

As the sun rose over Baghdad, the twisted remains of the blown up vehicles could be seen on the streets.

Five Iraqis, including militia deputy-commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis have been listed among the dead.

Soleimani held celebrity status in Iran and his death promoted tens of thousands to take to the streets chanting ‘death to America’.

The country has vowed ‘crushing revenge’ sparking fears the strike could trigger World War III.

In the face of their threats, Trump boasted that Soleimani should have been ‘taken out many years ago,’ accusing him of killing thousands of Americans and claiming the people of Iraq don’t want to be ‘dominated and controlled’ by Iran.

He tweeted: ‘General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.

‘While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago.

‘The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice.

‘Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well’.

But Iraqi prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi warned the rocket strike would ‘spark a devastating war in Iraq,’ adding that the assault by the US was ‘a brazen violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and blatant attack on the nation’s dignity.’

As Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei overseas a meeting of the country’s Security Council, Lebanon’s Tehran-backed Hezbollah said it would ramp up its terror ‘with the blessing of his pure blood.’

In response to growing tensions, UN interim forces armoured vehicle patrols at the border between south Lebanon and Israel, two long-standing foes.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah said the US had the right to defend itself by killing commander Soleimani, adding they ‘deserve all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively’.

Wary of an attack by Iranian backed groups, Israeli forces have bulked up their presence in the occupied Golan Heights, which the country seized from Syria in a six day war in 1967, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Images show army helicopters flying over the area, while on the ground Israeli soldiers have set up tents. The army has also closed a skit resort in the troubled territory following a security assessment.

Russia and China rebuked the US for the attack while in the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged all sides to ‘de-escalate’.

But those warnings have fallen on deaf ears, with the US now preparing to send thousands of troops to the Middle East.