moment-that-brought-enemies-together

It was the caress felt around the globe – Brad Pitt clutching ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s hand as she lightly touched his chest backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Please take a second to catch your breath from that intense memory.

The images were beamed instantly around the world and, for a sweet second, they silenced the rage. People are so angry lately. More than usual, don’t you think? Or maybe you’re one of those really angry people and now you’re muttering to yourself that your time was wasted with a rhetorical question.

media_camera It’s happening!

media_camera There it is.

We’re calling people out for not donating to bushfire funds even though we’re mostly just assuming they didn’t. We’re shaming Scotty From Marketing for going to Hawaii, and then yelling at him for having the gall to show his face back here again.

People are screeching their loud opinions about Harry and Meghan wanting to bugger off to Canada where they can wear double denim in peace. None of us truly care what the hell they do but try finding someone who doesn’t have something to say about it.

Even the road rage is getting out of hand. What happened to just giving someone the finger in the rear-view before feeling secretly ashamed for doing something so childish? That’s not good enough anymore.

We’ve got to get out of our cars at traffic lights to yell at some loser in a Camry and thump their window while a million dashboard cams film the confrontation for A Current Affair. And if the traffic light confrontation isn’t possible, we’re writing passive aggressive and mildly threatening notes and whacking them on the windshields of bad drivers’ cars before they’re then photographed and posted on Facebook where the note then goes viral and offends us all.

Firstly, who the hell has a pen and paper in their car these days? Nerds. But also, who can be bothered?

Anyway, my point is everyone is seething but, this week, we put our differences aside to champion the reunion of Brad and Jen – 15 years after they ended their marriage. Do they even want to be back together? Don’t care. They belong together and we won’t tolerate any whingeing from them.

We’re basically a nosy nan who wants to set her adult grandchild up with a “very nice young man” from church – meddling our way into Brad and Jen’s personal lives to unite them against their will.

The joy that came from this pure reunion transcended age and politics. Want proof? Brad’s palm sweat had barely dried on Jen’s wrist before everyone from Jamie Lynn Spears and Rumer Willis to Miranda Devine and Piers Morgan were squealing.

“WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS. THAT’S HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS,” Jamie Lynn tweeted, caps lock bloody intended.

“My tender heart can’t take this,” Rumer sighed.

“It’s going to happen, isn’t it … #BradJen2,” Piers Morgan whispered, putting aside his abrasive views for just this moment.

“We all want Brad and Jen back together again!” The Daily Telegraph’s Miranda Devine tweeted, along with a link to that photo of Brad backstage at the SAGs proudly watching Jen accept her award.

On what planet would Britney Spears’ little sister and Demi Moore’s oldest daughter just want the exact same thing as Australia’s prominent conservative columnist and the UK’s grumpiest man? This planet right here. Putting our differences aside, this was something we could all agree on.

Now go flip someone off in your rear-view.

media_camera They have the same hair and everything.

ISSY’S BIG FABULOUS PROBLEM

What a predicament.

It was reported this week New York’s new rugby league franchise got Issy Folau on the phone and made the pitch for the former Wallaby to come over and become the club’s first marquee signing. How fabulous! Who wouldn’t want to live in New York? The debauchery! The hedonism! A melting pot of drag queens and freaks. It’s the gayest city on eart- … Oh. Wait. Well this a real bind. The club would be based in New Jersey but apparently they want to attract New York’s vibrant community.

If Issy reckons the Aussie gays are bad, he’s about to drown in fabulousness over there.

I’m really concerned for him. If you’re new to NYC, the subway system can be a confusing beast. There’s no telling how he will react if he accidentally gets off at the wrong stop and stumbles into the West Village and has to run down Christopher Street while scream-crying.

He’ll need personal security detail if he plans on ever catching a cab through Chelsea.

Those New York gays are brazen when it comes to flirting. They won’t care he’s holding hands with that tall netball lady, they’ll wink at him regardless. He’s a rugby boy and, if I may quote my favourite Psalm: thighs get the guys.

Twitter and Facebook: @hellojamesweir

media_camera Prepare to get glitter-bombed.

Originally published as Moment that brought enemies together