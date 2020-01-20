moment-raging-shopper-causes-$100k-of-damage-in-bloomingdales’-beauty-department

A furious shopper went on a shocking rampage in the beauty department of a Bloomingdales department store and caused $100,000 of damage.

Police named Justin Gilbertie, 53, as the man behind the destruction at the store at the SoNo Collection Mall in Norwalk, Connecticut on Tuesday.

Police say the incident began when Gilbertie punched a random shopper unprovoked, then walked into the store and began flipping display units and destroying items. Authorities did not give a motive for the rampage.

He is seen smashing glass tables and hurling merchandise to the ground during the incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras.

Gilbertie’s outburst was reportedly so loud, other shoppers mistook it for gunfire and hid.

A security guard reportedly tried to stop Gilbertie during the rampage, but Gilbertie punched the guard and continued the destruction.

Another security guard then tried to pepper spray Gilbertie, but it did not slow him down, according to ABC 7.

When police arrived at the store, they were able to take Gilbertie into custody after a brief struggle.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and breach of peace.

Authorities say one security guard and another person suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Gilbertie was arraigned on Tuesday and his bond was set at $50,000.

A judge ordered him to stay away from the mall if he is released on bond.

It is unclear when Gilbertie is due back in court, with investigators unable to offer a motive for the rampage.