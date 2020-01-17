moment-newly-released-serial-killer-arrives-at-her-home-and-horrifies-neighbors

This is the moment a serial killer arrives at her new home and horrifies neighbors after being released from prison.

Neighbors in Fort Mill, South Carolina said they had no idea that Catherine Wood, a convicted serial killer, was moving into their neighborhood with her sister.

Wood, 57-year-old former nurse’s aid, spent more than three decades in prison in connection with the smothering deaths of at least five people at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Walker, Michigan alongside her lover, Gwendolyn Graham, who was also a nurse’s aide at the senior home.

Their victims were Mae Mason, 79, Edith Cook, 98, Marguerite Chambers, 60, Myrtle Lace, 95, and Belle Burkhard, 74.

Graham got life in prison after Wood struck a plea deal that saw her testify against her accomplice. Wood, who told prosecutors she was only a lookout while Graham carried out the killings, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but was released on parole on Thursday.

The Fort Mill Police Department was also reportedly unaware that the convicted killer was moving into their town.

Police spokesman Major Brian Zachary told Target 8 that the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon services agreed to supervise Wood and usually notifies police when a felon moves in – but did not in Wood’s case.

Reality star looking for wife on dating show ‘smashed ex’s head against hardwood floor’

‘I haven’t received notification from them as of this time,’ Zachary said.

‘We do not have the official responsibility for that.’

Many of Wood’s new neighbors were surprised to learn that a convicted serial killer was moving in next door.

‘No kidding,’ said Suttons Mill Homeowners Association President Tom Carter after he learned Wood was moving into a home around the corner from his.

‘It seems like it should be something that would be useful information,’ he said.

Carter said he plans to reach out to the home owners board and the board’s attorney to see if there is anything he can do about the situation.

Family terrorized by aggressive squirrels that are destroying their condo

‘I don’t know what our options are, if any. We have a neighborhood Facebook page. That might be something that we could put that information out on, but on the other hand, that may be judged as harassment,’ he said.

‘That is a little concerning, but 30 years is a long time, too, so people do change, I guess. I’m not going to make a rash judgment, but it’s good to be aware of it.’

The families of Wood’s victims strongly opposed her release, fearing she would kill again.

Victim Belle Burkhard’s granddaughter, Denise Ceccon said: I don’t understand how she’s not forced to complete her 40 years. I think that she is a menace to society and I think there should be a public outrage over things like this.’