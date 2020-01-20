moment-mass-brawl-breaks-out-on-rugby-pitch-between-rival-teams

A rugby pitch descended into violence when rival teams began throwing punches and grabbing each other’s necks in a mass brawl.

Four players were sent off and a disciplinary investigation is underway after a fracas broke out at a derby in Wales on Saturday.

Footage of the carnage shows a referee desperately blowing his whistle in an attempt to get the situation under control, but none of the players seem to notice.

The match, between division one teams Cambrian and Treorchy, was progressing without trouble until a fight suddenly erupted in the second half.

Videos shared on social media show the bust-up already underway when the clip begins, with crowds watching on from the stands telling the players to stop.

Cambrian Welfare RFC are wearing red jerseys and can be seen grappling with a member from the opposite team before they drag him to the ground.

Other players splinter off into mini-groups and begin kicking and punching each other, while another group stumbles closer towards the crowd and starts piling on top of each other.

Two players from each side were given straight red cards as a result of the violence and Welsh Rugby Union disciplinary chiefs have said that they will launch an investigation

Treorchy ended up winning the game 16-10.

The division leaders have already had initial talks about what happened during the clash and have agreed to probe the matter further.

Speaking to WalesOnline, the club’s chairman Andrew Jones said: ‘It was hugely disappointing from our perspective to put it mildly.

‘It was a one-off flare-up and there were no cards issued by the referee up to that point.

‘It was played in a good spirit and that’s what made it all the more disappointing. I don’t want our club to get themselves involved in anything like that.’

The club secretary for team at the bottom of the table Cambrian, confirmed they would be holding a meeting on Monday night to investigate.