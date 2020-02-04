moment-lizard-is-revived-with-cpr-by-australian-firefighter

The latest headlines in your inbox

This is the moment a lizard in Australia was revived after an off-duty firefighter gave it CPR.

Incredible footage shows the moment the reptile came back to life after it was found drowning in a swimming pool in New South Wales.

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 037 Gordon shared a video of the first aid response on Facebook.

The force named the lizard “Lucky” after he survived the ordeal.

Referring to the lizard, they wrote: “On Saturday, one our off-duty firefighters was asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where a drowning had occurred.

“Upon arriving at the scene, a youngster was laying unconscious and not breathing after being found unresponsive in a pool skimmer box by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool.”

The firefighter, who was not named, performed CPR to the lizard using just one finger for around 10 minutes.

Soon an occasional “gasping breath” was noticed, the station wrote.

“Then miraculously “Lucky” the lizard started to breath on his own,” it added.

“He was quickly rolled back onto his stomach and within half an hour with a little sunshine was back to chasing insects.”