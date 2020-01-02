moment-‘kidnapper’-drags-screaming-woman-back-to-his-car-by-her-hair

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Police have released terrifying footage of a woman being dragged screaming and crying into a car during a suspected kidnapping.

Home surveillance footage shows the apparent victim running up to the doorstep of a house in the Warm Springs Road neighbourhood of Las Vegas shortly before 1am on Wednesday morning.

She can be heard screaming for her assumed captor to ‘stop’ while banging frantically at the front door as he rushes up behind her, throws her to the ground and kicks her down off the step.

He then struggles with the woman for a few seconds before lifting her to her feet and quickly marching her back to the white four-door Hyundai Sonata he’d just leapt out of.

Nevada’s Metropolitan Police Department described the woman as white, aged between 20 and 30, with dark hair and last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark boots.

The man is described as black, in the same approximate age range with short dark hair and wearing dark trousers, a white striped shirt and brown shoes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.