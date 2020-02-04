moment-excited-coyote-waits-for-badger-to-cross-the-road-before-they-embark-on-nighttime-adventure

The latest headlines in your inbox

This night camera footage captures the heartwarming moment a coyote waited for a fellow furry companion to cross under a busy US road.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows a badger join the canine as the two walk down the dark and narrow tunnel together.

Videographer Russ McSpadden shared the clip which he filmed for American nonprofit the Peninsula Open Space Trust.

In his caption, he explained that the pair were a well-suited match, since “coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together.”

Social media erupted with delight at the couple, with one Twitter user commenting: “Almost as if they were BFs. Amazing interaction.”

Another tweeted: “That coyote definitely looks playful, like this is a regular thing. Very cool.”

And another posted a daylight photo of a badger-coyote duo, writing: “Best buddy cop movie ever.”

Others shared memes to illustrate the pair’s dynamic, including snippets from popular movies.

Meanwhile, other users pointed to information provided by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, detailing why the two predators often work together to catch prey.

“Studies have shown that this unusual relationship is beneficial for both species,” the organisation states in a blog post. “The coyote can chase down prey if it runs and the badger can dig after prey if it heads underground into its burrow systems.”

It adds: “Each partner in this unlikely duo brings a skill the other one lacks. Together they are both faster and better diggers than the burrowing rodents they hunt.”

Mr McSpadden’s video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times in nine hours, with one Twitter user suggesting the pair should run for president.