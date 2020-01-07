moment-cops-arrest-poop-covered-woman,-59,-‘who-hurled-feces-at-her-landlord’

Stomach-churning police body camera footage shows the moment cops arrested a poop-smeared woman accused of hurling feces at her landlord.

Joanne Mercader, 59, was filmed covered in the brown stuff by deputies from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Mercader, from Osteen in Florida, tried to claim she’d been assaulted by her landlord, saying: ‘She took the poop and she rubbed it on my face.’

A shocked deputy could be heard saying ‘She’s dripping in it…they’re both covered in crap’ as he took in the grim scene.

But Mercader is later said to have changed her story, and reportedly admitted planning to toss a bucket of water over her landlord.

She has not been named, and was also edited out of the bodycam footage to protect her privacy.

Mercader went on to say she had somehow become ‘confused,’ and ended up throwing a bucket of feces over her alleged victim instead.

Deputies later contacted the landlord, who told them Mercader threw the feces over her during a routine visit to her tenant’s property Saturday.

She said she had planned the visit before to look at several broken items inside the rental, the Miami Herald reported.

Mercader has since been cleaned up, and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65.

And deputies who attended the bizarre crime scene were able to see the funny side, with one saying: ‘There is poop everywhere.

‘It’s a really crappy situation.’