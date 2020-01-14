mom-of-instagram-model-madalyn-davis-who-fell-from-‘selfie-cliff’-blasts-‘nasty’-trolls

January 14, 2020 | 9: 32am

Madalyn Davis Facebook

The mother of the British Instagram model who plunged to her death from a notorious Australia “selfie cliff” blasted “nasty” trolls who mocked her online, according to a new report.

Madalyn Davis, 21, fell from the cliff in Sydney’s Diamond Bay Reserve after climbing over a fence for a sunrise photo op around 6: 30 a.m. Sunday.

Since the news emerged, critics swarmed the model’s Instagram account, calling her final act “stupid,” according to News.com.au. Her account has since been made private.

In an Instagram post that no longer appeared Tuesday morning, Madalyn’s mother, Rebecca Davis, rushed to her daughter’s defense, according to the outlet.

“My daughter was not self-obsessed, she was a wonderful beautiful person that made a mistake,” the grieving mom wrote. “How can you write such things? She has a little sister and brother who [are] reading this.”

In another Instagram story post that is still visible, she added, “Maddy once said the first time she got trolled, ‘Mom, this is a good thing. The more people comment, the better my profile is.’ “So fill your boots, you nasty people. You are the one that has to sleep with [yourself] at night.”

“Madalyn was loved, she had integrity and decency,” the model’s mother said. “If you need to believe otherwise in order to feel better about yourself then that’s your pain.”

“She always wanted to be famous, so thank you trolls,” she continued in another post. “You are making this happen.”

She also posted a photo of her daughter with a goofy expression, calling her “my little weirdo.”

“You were one in a million,” she added.

Madalyn, a backpacker, had arrived in Australia from Lincoln late last year, after previously traveling to Thailand and Bali. She chronicled her travels for her more than 20,000 Instagram followers.

Madalyn attended a party in Vaucluse on Saturday night, before she and seven friends decided to head to the cliffs and watch the sunrise over the ocean, according to The Sun.

“It appears that Maddy was sitting on the cliff edge to have her picture taken when she fell,” family friend Lydia Woodward told the outlet. “It’s such a tragedy.”

Rescuers found her body in the water four hours after her fall, the outlet reported.

Maddie’s grandfather Arthur Davis called the incident “the end of our world.”

“It is hell on earth for us,” he told The Sun. “We are absolutely distraught, we are wrecked and her mom is not coping at all.”