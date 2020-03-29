Mohsin Khan, the actor is a prominent face among the youngsters and keeps updating his followers with every piece of information that requires his fans’ attention.

Mohsin Khan is by far one of the finest daily soap actors in the Indian telly world. He was loved ever since he first appeared on-screen and now has a fan base of millions all over the country who just do not seem to stop growing in numbers.



But in all honesty, we do not seem phased by this knowing what a great actor he truly is. He is adored for his intense acting skills and strong dialogue delivery that always touches the heart.

Mohsin Khan is a handsome hunk who can make you skip a beat merely with his candid poses. With his height, smile and chiseled features, he is one of the distinct looking hunks in TV town. Mohsin’s forte is romance, which is what has made him so popular.

The supremely suave and charming Mohsin Khan is everybody’s favorite these days, and why wouldn’t he be? He is every girl’s prince charming, given how amazingly he portrays himself as Kartik Goenka in his longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. Among the girls, the actor is not just adored for his cute chemistry with Shivangi Joshi and his charming looks but also for his smart dressing sense.

And we need to say if you didn’t notice, that this guy has changed a lot. From keeping small hair to shiny and flowy long hair, from going clean shave to having stubble, from dressing casual to wearing suits, here is Mohsin giving us major style transformation.