Mohsin Khan, Parth Samthaan and Shaheer Sheikh are the heartthrobs of Indian television. The three actors are not only famous for their charming personalities but also their acting chops.

Mohsin, who plays the role of Kartik in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is lauded for his brilliant acting abilities that touch our hearts but what we absolutely can’t forget are his expressions during emotional scenes. Be it learning about his wife Naira’s death or finding out about his son Kairav, Mohsin has delivered a perfect scene via his acting.

On the other hand, Parth Samthaan looks like a Greek god and is one of the hunkiest actors in the telly industry. Parth has established himself as a great actor and proved that he is not just a pretty face. Parth plays the role of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wherein his emotional scenes with Prerna aka Erica Fernandes are just on point.

Last but not the least, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is known for his commendable acting. The actor’s chemistry with Mishti, played by Rhea Sharma is amazing. Not his romantic scenes but his emotional heart-breaking scene makes audiences cry.

However, who do you think has the best expression while delivering an emotional scene?

