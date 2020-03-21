mohsin-khan-vs-parth-samthaan:-the-best-handsome-hunk-ready-to-mingle

Mohsin Khan is one stunning actor to enter the television industry. This Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has garnered millions of followers with his amazing acting skills as well as his striking looks. Mohsin Khan is the perfect gentleman a woman wishes to have. He is certainly good looking, has a great physique and his taste in fashion is rare to find among men. The 28-year-old actor is happily single and ready to mingle and it’s no surprise that women are flocking around to date him.

On the other hand, we have Parth Samthaan, a perfect package deal. This actor looks like a Greek god and is one of the hunkiest actors in the telly industry. Parth Samthaan has established himself as a great actor and proved that he is not just a pretty face. This actor is certainly the man of dreams for many women out there. It would be rare to find a woman who doesn’t want to get along with Part Samthaan. He is certainly one of the best eligible bachelors in the telly town.

Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan are without a doubt the best actors to grace the television industry and we give you a chance to choose the best handsome hunk who is ready to mingle amongst them.

Vote here.