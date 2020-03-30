mohsin-khan-and-shivangi-joshi’s-yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-is-not-talking-a-leap!

|

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been keeping the viewers glued to the show with the interesting twists and turns. The Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer has undergone several changes in the track with time. The viewers have witnessed a few leaps which brought major changes on the show. A few days ago, there were reports that the show will be taking yet another big leap! But, as per the latest report, the show will not be taking any leap! The producer of the show, Rajan Shahi denied the reports of the leap. When asked about the leap, he told India-forums, "Really? I think only me and my creative team don't know this." Earlier, there were reports that post 15-year leap, there will be major changes on the show. Apparently, Kartik and Naira's kids will be all grown-up, post the leap. It was also said that Naira will get to know about her daughter being alive and living in Australia. Her daughter will hate Naira for not being there for her. While Kairav is extremely close to her mother, Naksh and Keerti's son, Krish's character will be shown negative. Well, now that the producer has clarified that there will be no leap, it has to be seen what the makers have in store for the viewers in the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, there are reports that the new episodes of the show will be starting from today (March 30). These episodes were shot before the Coronavirus outbreak.