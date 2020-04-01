Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi twinning with their nephews

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are having a cosy time at their homes during this quarantine phase.

Well, the two of them being close to their families, are no doubt enjoying their time with their loved family, especially kids.

In a cute picture, Mohsin Khan our very dear Kartik and Shivangi aka Naira chose to spend quality time with their nephews and this picture drew our attention towards it.

What was very interesting was the fact that even without their knowledge, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi wore the attire of the same colour and with both of them carrying their nephews in their arms, this truly meant for a twinning pose between the two of them.

Check out the above picture

Aww!!

Don’t you think the two of them look adorable in this picture?

Are you all missing your Kartik and Naira?

Drop your comments here.