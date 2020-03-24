Mohanlal’s Ram: This Big Boss Contestant Joins The Cast

Ram, the upcoming action thriller that features Mohanlal, the complete actor in the titular role, is one of the most-anticipated Malayalam films of the year. The project marks Mohanlal’s second collaboration with the popular filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, after the great success of the 2013-released thriller Drishyam. Reportedly, Ram has not got a new addition to its star cast. David John, the young actor who is best known for his stint with the popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, has been roped in to play a key role in the movie. The young actor confirmed the reports in a recent interview given to a popular daily and revealed that he has already begun filming for the Mohanlal starrer.

