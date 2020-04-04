mohanlal’s-marakkar-arabikadalinte-simham-won’t-release-any-time-in-the-future,-confirms-priyadarshan

|

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 0: 18 [IST]

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably probably the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2019. The movie, that was originally said to be released on March 26, 2020, has been postponed because of the coronavirus scare indefinitely. Recently, director Priyadarshan confirmed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham won’t hit the theatres any moment later on. The director revealed the update in a recently available interview directed at the favorite journalist Rekha Nair. Priyadarshan stated that the world’s fight the COVID 19 pandemic is a lot higher than releasing films. Based on the director, the team has planned to delay the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham before world becomes free from the coronavirus scare. Recently, it had been speculated that the Mohanlal starrer has been postponed to September 2020, and can hit the theatres being an Onam special release. However, director Priyadarshan thought we would not touch upon these rumours. The team is likely to make the official confirmation on Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham release date, after the lockdown concludes.