mohanlal’s-marakkar-arabikadalinte-simham-will-not-release-anytime-soon,-confirms-priyadarshan

|

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 0: 18 [IST]

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2019. The movie, which was originally supposed to be released on March 26, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare. Recently, director Priyadarshan confirmed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will not hit the theatres anytime soon. The director revealed the update in a recent interview given to the popular journalist Rekha Nair. Priyadarshan stated that the world’s fight against the COVID 19 pandemic is much greater than releasing films. According to the director, the team has planned to delay the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham until the world becomes completely free from the coronavirus scare. Recently, it was speculated that the Mohanlal starrer has been postponed to September 2020, and will hit the theatres as an Onam special release. However, director Priyadarshan chose to not comment on these rumours. The team is expected to make an official confirmation on Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham release date, once the lockdown comes to an end.