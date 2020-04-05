Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Will Not Release Anytime Soon, Confirms Priyadarshan

Posted by — April 5, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
mohanlal’s-marakkar-arabikadalinte-simham-will-not-release-anytime-soon,-confirms-priyadarshan

|

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 6: 22 [IST]
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama is unarguably one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2019. The movie, which was originally supposed to be released on March 26, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare. Recently, director Priyadarshan confirmed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will not hit the theatres anytime soon. The director revealed the update in a recent interview given to the popular journalist Rekha Nair. Priyadarshan stated that the world’s fight against the COVID 19 pandemic is much greater than releasing films. According to the director, the team has planned to delay the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham until the world becomes completely free from the coronavirus scare. Recently, it was speculated that the Mohanlal starrer has been postponed to September 2020, and will hit the theatres as an Onam special release. However, director Priyadarshan chose to not comment on these rumours. The team is expected to make an official confirmation on Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham release date, once the lockdown comes to an end. Earlier, it was reported that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will have a record release by hitting around 5000 screens across the globe. However, lead actor Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan have not responded to these reports yet. If things fall in place, the historical drama will get the biggest release in the history of the Malayalam film industry. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham revolves around the life of Kunjali Markkar IV aka Mohammed Ali, the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri Kingdom who lived in the 16th century. Mohanlal appears as the historical character in the movie, which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. The project features an extensive star cast including Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments.

RELATED  Tom Hardy Just Shared A Venom 2 Set Photo, But Don't Get Too Excited

You May Also Like

sidharth-shukla-wishes-speedy-recovery-to-covid-19-positive-fan-from-pakistan;-wins-the-internet!

Sidharth Shukla Wishes Speedy Recovery To COVID-19 Positive Fan From Pakistan; Wins The Internet!

ankita-lokhande,-ashita-dhawan’s-housing-complex-gets-sealed-as-a-resident-tests-covid-19-positive

Ankita Lokhande, Ashita Dhawan’s Housing Complex Gets Sealed As A Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

rashmika-mandanna-birthday-special:-here’s-why-the-actress-is-the-next-big-thing-in-telugu-cinema!

Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: Here’s Why The Actress Is The Next Big Thing In Telugu Cinema!

all-india-lockdown:-malayalam-film-producers-in-loggerheads-with-theater-owners!

All India Lockdown: Malayalam Film Producers In Loggerheads With Theater Owners!

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *