mohanlal’s-birthday-wishes-for-daughter-vismaya-wins-the-internet!

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 4: 52 [IST]

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema always maintains a low profile when it comes to his personal life. The senior actor rarely shares the pictures with is family members on social platforms. But recently, Mohanlal broke the tradition by posting a lovely birthday wish for daughter Vismaya, on his official Instagram page. On the occasion of Vismaya’s birthday, Mohanlal took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with her along with a sweet note. ‘Dearest Maya, I wish you a birthday that is as beautiful, amazing and unique as you are. Happy birthday my princess.’ wrote the complete actor on his post. Several popular faces of Malayalam cinema, including actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Joju George, conveyed birthday wishes to Maya in the comments section of Mohanlal’s post. Mohanlal’s special post on his daughter Vismaya’s birthday came out as a big surprise for the actor’s Instagram followers. As we all know, both Pranav and Vismaya Mohanlal love to stay out of the limelight and have always maintained a low profile. However, Maya is currently active on Instagram unlike her brother, Pranav aka Appu. Vismaya Mohanlal, who has a deep interest in art and literature, has no plans to enter the film industry. Recently, the star kid had shared the cover picture of her soon-to-be-published book Grains Of Stardust, on her official Instagram page. As per the reports, the book is a collection of Maya’s paintings and poems. Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mohanlal and Suchitra, is currently concentrating on his acting career. The young actor who made his debut with Jeethu Joseph’s Aadhi, will be next seen in the upcoming Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Pranav is appearing as the younger version of his father’s character Kunjali Marakkar IV in the movie. He is also playing the lead role in actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s upcoming directorial venture Hridayam.