mohanlal’s-birthday-wishes-for-daughter-vismaya-wins-the-internet!

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 1: 55 [IST]

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema always maintains a low profile when it comes to his personal life. The senior actor rarely shares the pictures with is family members on social platforms. But recently, Mohanlal broke the tradition by posting a lovely birthday wish for daughter Vismaya, on his official Instagram page. On the occasion of Vismaya’s birthday, Mohanlal took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with her along with a sweet note. ‘Dearest Maya, I wish you a birthday that is as beautiful, amazing and unique as you are. Happy birthday my princess.’ wrote the complete actor on his post. Mohanlal’s special post on his daughter Vismaya’s birthday came out as a big surprise for the actor’s Instagram followers. As we all know, both Pranav and Vismaya Mohanlal love to stay out of the limelight and have always maintained a low profile. However, Maya is currently active on Instagram unlike her brother, Pranav aka Appu.