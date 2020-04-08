mohanlal-donates-50-lakhs-to-kerala-chief-minister’s-relief-fund!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 4: 53 [IST]

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema has always been actively involved with charity services. As per the latest reports, Mohanlal has donated an amount of Rs. 50 Lakhs to Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund. Pinarayi Vijayan, the honoroubale Cheif Minister of Kerala revealed the update himself in the recently held press meet. Along with the donation, Mohanlal also penned a special letter to Pinarayi Vijayan and appreciated the efforts put in by the Cheif Minister and his government to fight the coronavirus pandemic. ‘These are very trying times for all of us. We deeply appreciate the safety measures and guidelines that you have set for us to contain this pandemic. Your hands on leadership in this crisis will go down in the annals of the history.’, wrote the actor in his letter to the Kerala CM. Thus, Mohanlal has emerged as the first member of the Malayalam film industry to donate to the Kerala Cheif Minister’s relief fund. The netizens are now heaping praises over the complete actor for his kind gesture in these testing times. Recently, Mohanlal had donated Rs. 10 Lakhs to the FEFKA fund for the daily wage workers of the Malayalam film industry. The reports were recently confirmed by the renowned filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, who is also the president of FEFKA. The sources close to FEFKA suggest that several prominent actors including Manju Warrier and Telugu crowd-puller Allu Arjun, who have a strong fan base in Kerala have also expressed their willingness to support the workers. Meanwhile, the Malayalam film industry too is going through a tough time after the all India lockdown was announced, as theaters are shut down and shootings are suspended. According to the latest reports, the theaters will remain shut for another month, even after the lockdown ends. The releases of all upcoming films, including Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have been postponed indefinitely.