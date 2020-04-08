mohanlal-donates-50-lakhs-to-kerala-chief-minister’s-relief-fund!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 4: 53 [IST]

Mohanlal, the entire actor of Malayalam cinema has been actively associated with charity services always. As per the most recent reports, Mohanlal has donated some Rs. 50 Lakhs to Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund. Pinarayi Vijayan, the honoroubale Cheif Minister of Kerala revealed the update himself in the recently held press meet. Combined with the donation, Mohanlal also penned a particular letter to Pinarayi Vijayan and appreciated the efforts devote by the Cheif Minister and his government to fight the coronavirus pandemic. ‘They are very trying times for all those. We deeply appreciate the safety guidelines and measures you have set for all of us to contain this pandemic. The hands on leadership in this crisis will go in the history of the annals down.’, wrote the actor in his letter to the Kerala CM. Thus, Mohanlal has emerged because the first person in the Malayalam film industry to contribute to the Kerala Cheif Minister’s relief fund. The netizens are actually heaping praises on the complete actor for his kind gesture in these testing times. Recently, Mohanlal had donated Rs. 10 Lakhs to the FEFKA fund for the daily wage workers of the Malayalam film industry. The reports were confirmed by the renowned filmmaker B Unnikrishnan recently, who’s also the president of FEFKA. The sources near FEFKA claim that several prominent actors including Manju Warrier and Telugu crowd-puller Allu Arjun, who have a solid group of fans in Kerala also have expressed their willingness to aid the workers. Meanwhile, the Malayalam film industry too is certainly going by way of a tough time following the all India lockdown was announced, as theaters are shut and shootings are suspended down. Based on the latest reports, month the theaters will stay shut for another, following the lockdown ends even. The releases of most upcoming films, including Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have already been postponed indefinitely.