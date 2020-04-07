mohanlal-donates-50-lakhs-to-kerala-chief-minister’s-relief-fund!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 0: 21 [IST]

Mohanlal, the entire actor of Malayalam cinema is definitely actively associated with charity services. As per the most recent reports, Mohanlal has donated some Rs. 50 Lakhs to Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund. Pinarayi Vijayan, the honoroubale Cheif Minister of Kerala revealed the update himself in the recently held press meet. Combined with the donation, Mohanlal also penned a particular letter to Pinarayi Vijayan and appreciated the efforts devote by the Cheif Minister and his government to fight the coronavirus pandemic. ‘They are very trying times for all those. We deeply appreciate the safety guidelines and measures you have set for all of us to contain this pandemic. The hands on leadership in this crisis will decrease in the history of the annals.’, wrote the actor in his letter to the Kerala CM. Thus, Mohanlal has emerged because the first person in the Malayalam film industry to contribute to the Kerala Cheif Minister’s relief fund. The netizens are actually heaping praises on the complete actor for his kind gesture in these testing times.