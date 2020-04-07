mohanlal-donates-50-lakhs-to-kerala-chief-minister’s-relief-fund!

For Quick Alerts

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 23: 46 [IST]

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema has always been actively involved with charity services. As per the latest reports, Mohanlal has donated an amount of Rs. 50 Lakhs to Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund. Pinarayi Vijayan, the honoroubale Cheif Minister of Kerala revealed the update himself in the recently held press meet. Read more about: mohanlal Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 23: 46 [IST]

