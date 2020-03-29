There’s always that one person in your life who not just gets butterflies in your stomach but the whole zoo. And the only one to give that feeling is the one you need like a heartbeat. Sometimes when there’s a romantic song playing we get reminded of that person and can’t help but go all pink.

Here are some of Mohammed Rafi’s romantic tracks that are just too perfect and will get all the feelings out of you and make you feel special. Because love is what the mind feels and only a song can get some lovey feeling out of you:

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein

Yeh Mera Prem Patra

Dil Ka Bhanwar

Yeh Dil Tum Bina

Pukaarta Chala Hoon Main

Already thinking and blushing of that special one who makes you feel all sorts of amazing things? Gotten all pink already. Yes, Mohammed Rafi and his voice have that magic on the listeners.