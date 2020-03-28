Mohammed Rafi And Suman Kalyanpur: 5 Best Duet Songs That You Must Listen To

Mohammed Rafi is a name that rings a bell with perfection. His songs were par excellence and there was no other to match vocals like his. No other but he was compared and believed to have been gifted with voice by gods. And that was because of his vocals being too good and as sweet as honey.

Singing duets with Suman Kalyanpur was another one of the best things. Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur have together been an incomparable duo. And to prove that, here are a few of their tracks that will give you the proof.

Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke,

Tumse O Haseena,

Tumne Pukara Aur Hum,

Akse To Na Dekho,

Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya,

Well now tell me weren't they together just someone who could be heard for days on loop without being bored?