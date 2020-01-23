mohammad-azharuddin-threatens-rs-100-cr-defamation-over-travel-agent’s-fir

WATCH | MP sports minister turns traffic policeman for a day; helps clear congestion













Former Indian cricket captain and former MP Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday, January 23, denied allegations of cheating levelled by a travel agency in Maharashtra and threatened to file defamation suit of Rs 100 crore.

Mohammad Azharuddin said the allegations against him were all baseless.IANS

A case has been registered against Azharuddin and two others in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad following the travel agent’s complaint alleging that they cheated him to the tune of Rs 20.96 lakh.

Azharuddin denies allegations

However, Azharuddin said the allegations against him were all baseless.

In a video message on Twitter, the former cricketer said, “There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant.”

Azharuddin, who is now president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, said he would soon seek advice from his lawyer and will file Rs 100 crore defamation case against those who lodged the FIR.

The complaint was lodged by Shahab Y Mohammed, 49, proprietor of Danish Tours & Travels here, a former executive with the defunct Jet Airways.

Shahab alleged in his complaint that he booked various international flight tickets worth Rs 20.96 lakh for Azharuddin and some others in November last year on the request of the former India captain’s personal assistant Mujib Khan, the police official said.

Shahab also claimed that he was repeatedly promised payment online, but he did not receive any money.

“We have lodged a first information report against Mujeeb Khan (Aurangabad), Sudheesh Avikkal (Kerala), Mohammed Azharuddin (Hyderabad). No arrests have been made and further investigations are underway,” Investigating Officer AD Nagre, of the City Chowk police station, told news agency IANS.

Shahab on Wednesday lodged a complaint at the City Chowk police station in Aurangabad against Mohammad Azharuddin, Mujib Khan and Sudesh Awakkal under sections 420 – cheating, 406 – criminal breach of trust, and 34 – common intention, of the Indian Penal Code.

(With agency inputs)