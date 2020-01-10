modest-stephen-clements-had-no-idea-how-talented-he-was-or-why-people-loved-his-radio-show,-says-pal-of-tragic-star

Modest Stephen Clements had no idea how talented he was or why...

A former colleague and close friend of Stephen Clements has spoken of the modest man behind the mic who ‘lifted the hearts of everyone around him’.

The 47-year-old father-of-two, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known and loved voices, died suddenly earlier this week.

He hosted the hugely popular Breakfast Show on Q Radio with Cate Conway, before moving last summer to BBC Radio Ulster, a role he said was his ‘dream job’.

Journalist Hannah Spratt worked with Stephen on Q Radio for six years, often reading the news bulletins on the hour during his breakfast show. She said she was ‘privileged’ to witness his ‘magic’ every morning.

“I first met Stephen back in 2014 when I joined Citybeat, now Q Radio, as a broadcast journalist,” she said.

“I remember being taken aback by how shy Stephen was when we were first introduced.

“People who were fortunate enough to work closely alongside Stephen will know that until you knew him well enough, he was actually a man of few words. It was an endearing trait and something I would always joke with him about.