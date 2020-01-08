modern-family-finale-date-confirmed-as-david-beckham-guest-stars-in-show-return

Modern Family’s finale date has been set – and now we have to prepare ourselves to say goodbye to the Prichett-Dunphy-Tucker’s for good.

Part two of season 11 of the much-loved sitcom starts up again in the US tonight, which will pick up on the gang’s life as they continue the complicated world of family politics.

The final episode which will wrap up their story forever, will air on April 8.

The show’s impressive 11-year run will be commemorated at PaleyFest LA 2020, with the cast reuniting to discuss the show’s legacy before the final curtain.

In the meantime though, there’s an entire half-season to look forward to – starting with Alex starting a new job without her meddling family intervening and David Beckham and Courteney Cox guest-starring.

Being given a swanky apartment with celebrity neighbours is more than enough for the gang to try and get in on the action.

The Beckham clan, who have been sharing photos of their time on the set online, will be the prime targets for Mitchell and Cameron – who are desperate to meet David.

Meanwhile dad Phil is on a mission to try and get into the elite restaurant on site so that he can rate it for his good blog.

Then there’s Manny and Luke – who want to try and woo older women by the swimming pool.

Stephen Merchant will also be popping up this episode as the concierge for The Prescott – the apartment building in question.

Modern Family returns to Sky in the UK later this year.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: David Beckham shares behind-the-scenes snaps of kids visiting him on Modern Family set with Courteney Cox – and it’s the cutest thing ever

MORE: Sofia Vergara stuns with Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland at Golden Globes





