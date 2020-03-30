‘modern-family’-actress-ariel-winter-looks-like-a-million-dollar-bucks-with-her-new-red-hair

Ariel Winter halted by ‘LIVE with Kelly and Ryan’ on March 13, shaking red hair augmentations. The Modern Family star appeared as though Princess Ariel’s twin!

Ariel Winter’s name never again appears to be a fortuitous event! The 22-year-old Modern Family star was the doppelganger for The Little Mermaid’s Princess Ariel when she dropped by the show of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on March 13.

Her newly colored ginger hair — which had new augmentations introduced — was styled into a wavy half-up, half-down hairdo finished off with the cutesy contact of a pink scrunchie. The splendid strawberry blonde locks made us promptly think about Disney’s preferred inhabitant from Atlantica!

Indeed, even Ariel’s outfit helped us to remember rainbow coral reefs. For her excursion to the daytime syndicated program, the sitcom sovereign gave proper respect to spring’s preferred hues in F.ILKK’s fluffy dress suit that included patches of pastel blue, yellow, purple and peach.

Even Ariel’s eyeshadow facilitated with her chic outfit’s bustling shading palette. Ariel tried to snap a couple of selfies on the set and post them to Instagram on Friday. She subtitled the look, “cotton candy blended in with a Lil ginger + lively zest ”

Ariel appeared her hair makeover, the kindness of Los Angeles’ Nine Zero One salon, to Instagram adherents on Feb. 26! She simply wrapped recording her last ever scene of Modern Family on Feb. 21, and burned through no time in dumping the dark hair related with her ABC character, Alex Dunphy, to introduce this strawberry shortcake time. In any case, this isn’t the first run through Ariel has experienced the significant hair change; she likewise colored her tresses a comparable red shade in May of 2019.

Presently that Ariel is finished recording a show that she’s been connected to for longer than 10 years, she’s becoming acclimated to another period of life that includes a greater number of changes than her hair shading. At present she’s changing following life after Modern Family and unwinding and having a good time with Luke [Benward, her new boyfriend], a source exclusively told HollywoodLife. It was enthusiastic for her to bid farewell to everybody but on the other hand, it’s energizing to be moving into another section.