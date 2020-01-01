moderate-fog-in-delhi-on-new-year-morning,-flight-operations-normal

Delhi air quality improved significantly from “severe” to “very poor” category, the weather office said

New Delhi:

The New Year began in Delhi with moderate fog, two days after a dense fog cover for most part of the day led to flight cancellations and delay in train schedules.

Officials at Delhi airport said the fog is moderate this morning and flight operations are normal. At least 29 trains are running late.

The air quality in the national capital improved significantly from “severe” to “very poor” category today, the weather office said.

According to data provided by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the air quality index (AQI) recorded in Anand Vihar was at 412 (severe), RK Puram 391 (very poor) and Rohini 439 (severe) at 5 am today.

Cold wave and fog continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 2.4°C in Safdarjung; visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/aUYJ0wGgd3 – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

On Tuesday, the pollution level in Delhi remained in the “severe” category with AQI crossing 430, prompting the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) to advise people to avoid outdoor activities.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous.

The India Meteorological Department said temperatures has increased by 3-4 degree Celsius in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan at 5: 30 am.