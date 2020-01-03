model-sailor-brinkley-cook-shows-off-her-enviable-figure-in-gorgeous-swimwear-[photos]

Sailor Brinkley-CookSailor Brinkley-Cook Official Instagram (sailorbrinkleycook)

Like mother like daughter. As the daughter of Christie Brinkley, modelling is in her genes. And it looks like Sailor Brinkley-Cook is taking full advantage of that fact.

Sailor flaunted her enviable figure in gorgeous swimwear. ‘Everythings just peachy keen,’ wrote the 21-year-old in the caption. It is known that the blonde beauty is the daughter of Brinkley and architect Peter Cook, and the half sister of Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley-Cook. She has been dating Ben Sosne since last year.

The beauty could be seen posing in a peach bikini. Sailor raised her arms to hold up her wavy tresses and at the same time flashed two small tattoos: a smiley face under her left arm and some text on her right wrist.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook already has quite the advantage over her contemporaries in the highly competitive fashion industry, and it looks like she isn’t taking her place for granted. Her mother Christie Brinkley was one of the most famous names in modelling in the 80s. And we have to say, Christie’s still got it, and she has passed it over to her daughter.

Sailor even managed to branch out by appearing on Dancing With The Stars, which she confessed was quite the terrifying task. “I didn’t want to at first, honestly,” Brinkley-Cook told People magazine on Tuesday. “I was terrified. It was a very scary thing for me. The whole idea of having to be live on stage, be on TV dancing, that’s something I’ve never done before.”

Sailor Brinkley-CookSailor Brinkley-Cook Official Instagram (sailorbrinkleycook)

“I was so scared, but that was the reason I had to do it,” she continued. “I had to surpass the fear. I had to be stronger than the things that scare me. [My mom] told me to have fun with it and to not let fear stop me from doing any of it.”

Well, if these images are anything to go by, Sailor sure isn’t afraid of anything, least of all flaunting her curves. You can check out the pics here: