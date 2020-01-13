mobile-app-aims-to-boost-reporting-of-rape-in-india,-where-a-case-is-filed-every-15-minutes

Women in India will be able to report sexual abuse, seek legal aid and receive counselling anonymously for the first time thanks to a new app set to launch this week.
The app, called Smashboard, will use blockchain technology to ensure messages and information stored on the app cannot be hacked and read by a third party.
India is the most dangerous nation in the world to be a woman, according to a Thomson Reuters Foundation survey in 2018.
Brutal sexual assaults regularly hit the headlines, with the gang rape and murder of a vet in the southern city of Hyderabad resulting in nationwide protests in December.
In 2018, more than 34,000 cases of rape were registered with the police – one every 15 minutes – yet this figure is still thought to be a gross underestimate.
The last National Family Health Survey (NFHS), carried out in 2015-16, found that more than 99 per cent of sexual assaults are not reported in India and the majority are carried out by the husband of the victim.
But according to Indian law marital rape is only considered a crime if the woman is below the age of 15.
Founder of the app, Napoor Tiwari, came up with the idea for the app after speaking to friends who had been sexually assaulted but who said they could not openly seek help.
“I very strongly feel there is no justice for intimate partner violence and that can be something which can cause a lot of invisible trauma that exists everywhere,” she said.
The app will enable women to consult with legal experts and acquire representation, as well as provide access to sympathetic journalists and mental health hotlines.
It also provides a time-stamped journal to store relevant evidence, such as photographs or voice recordings.
In particular, Ms Tiwari hopes it will help women from lower socio-economic backgrounds who have a limited social network outside their home.
Only 15 per cent of women who have been sexually abused by someone other than their husband reported the crime to police, according to the NFHS.
The judiciary and police force in India is notoriously corrupt and typically favours those with the greatest financial clout or political connections.
Rape cases can also drag on for many years. In 2017, the Indian courts delivered a judgment on 18,300 cases but there remained over 125,000 cases pending at the end of the year.
India is still socially conservative and being the victim of rape carries much stigma. Going public about such an attack can lead to revenge and even rejection by the victim’s own family, with reports of women being forced to marry their own rapist.
A gang rape victim from Uttar Pradesh died in December after being set alight by her attackers while on her way to court to testify against them.
After launching in India Ms Tiwari hopes to roll out the service in Europe, beginning in France and Spain.
