mobile-app-aims-to-boost-reporting-of-rape-in-india,-where-a-case-is-filed-every-15-minutes

Women in India will be able to report sexual abuse, seek legal aid and receive counselling anonymously for the first time thanks to a new app set to launch this week.

The app, called Smashboard, will use blockchain technology to ensure messages and information stored on the app cannot be hacked and read by a third party.

India is the most dangerous nation in the world to be a woman, according to a Thomson Reuters Foundation survey in 2018.

Brutal sexual assaults regularly hit the headlines, with the gang rape and murder of a vet in the southern city of Hyderabad resulting in nationwide protests in December.

In 2018, more than 34,000 cases of rape were registered with the police – one every 15 minutes – yet this figure is still thought to be a gross underestimate.