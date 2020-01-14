moaning-about-finances-is-the-wrong-approach:-sammy-wilson

Former DUP Finance Minister Sammy Wilson has advised Conor Murphy – who currently holds Stormont’s purse strings – to stop complaining that the Government’s financial package to the new Executive falls short of what was expected.

“All the parties drew up this enormous wish-list without securing the money to deliver it,” Mr Wilson told the Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday night.

“Conor Murphy is facing an uphill job but there’s no point in him moaning about it.

“The parties don’t have any leverage any more.

“The Secretary of State knows that they aren’t going to walk out of the Executive.”

Mr Wilson said that the new Sinn Fein Finance Minister must be honest.