moana-and-5-good-disney-movies-to-watch-new-year’s-eve

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Actor Dwayne Johnson (L) and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda perform onstage at The World Premiere of Disneys ‘MOANA’ at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

A list of five good movies to watch on Disney Plus on New Year’s Eve 2019, including Moana, Mary Poppins and more!

New Year’s Eve is a great time to watch movies with the family while waiting for midnight when the ball drops at Time’s Square.

You know you can count on Disney to have great movies for the entire family to watch. They almost have too many good movies, which is why we put together a list of a few movies to watch this New Year’s Eve.

If you haven’t seen Moana, get your day or evening started with one of the best Disney movies of the past several years.

5. Moana

Moana tells the story of a young woman, Moana, from the island of Motunui. She is trying to find her identity and winds up on an adventure to save her people. During her quest, Moana must find the Demigod Maui and restore the Heart of Te Fiti, which will allow her island to remain home for her people.

Moana is a charming story that will delight everyone in your family with themes that are very relatable.

Moana used to be available to stream on Netflix, but like many of the newer Disney movies, it has moved to Disney Plus.

4. Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Who Framed Roger Rabbit takes place in Toonville where Marvin Acme, owner of Acme Company and Toonville is murdered. All evidence points to a cartoon rabbit Roger Rabbit. The only one who can prove Roger’s innocence is a human, Eddie Valiant. Valiant was a detective until a toon killed someone very close to him, and now he hates all toons.

If Valiant can’t get past his hatred, then the evil Judge Doom will track Roger Rabbit down and erase him. Will Valiant come to Roger Rabbit’s rescue before he is erased by the villainous Judge Doom?

3. While You Were Sleeping

Although this movie is during the Christmas holidays, it is still a movie that is worth watching at any time of the year.

In the movie, Lucy, played by Sandra Bullock, has to work at the Chicago Subway during Christmas when the man of her dreams, Peter, shows up at the station. She has loved him from afar. After Peter is mugged, Peter falls onto the train tracks. Lucy doesn’t hesitate and jumps down and to save his life.

Peter is in a coma after hitting his head, which leads to a rather major misunderstanding in which Peter’s family thinks Lucy is his fiancée. They welcome her into the family while waiting for Peter to wake up from his coma.

And, that’s just the beginning of this story. There is so much more!

2. Operation Dumbo Drop

This is one of Disney’s most underrated movies. In Operation Dumbo Drop, Captain Sam Cahill (Danny Glover) has been striving to build a relationship with a local Vietnamese village so that Americans could monitor smuggled weapons coming in. Unfortunately, the bad guys find out and kill the village Elephant.

Now, Cahill and his unit must find another Elephant and transport it back to the village before the village’s religious event honoring Elephants. Can Cahill find another Elephant for the village and transport it back in time for their religious event?

If you like elephants and Disney movies, you’re going to love this movie!

1. Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins is a classic!

In the film, the adults in the Banks family don’t spend much time with their two children, Jane and Michael. When the whimsical Mary Poppins mysteriously arrives as the Bank’s new nanny, Jane and Michael aren’t sure what to make of her. Mary Poppins whisks the children through a series of adventures designed to return the joys of life to the Banks family.

Mary Poppins is a movie filled with magic and surprise that will delight anyone who watches the movie. It’s a great feel-good movie!

What are you watching this New Year’s Eve with your family? Let us know in the comment section below.