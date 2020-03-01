mls-scores,-takeaways:-chicharito-does-little-in-debut;-jonathan-lewis-scores-dramatic-game-winner

The 2020 MLS season officially kicked off on Saturday with eight matches, and all eyes were on Houston with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez making his debut for the club after joining from Sevilla in January. Plenty of United States men’s national team players were in action as well, with an under-the-radar one scoring a dramatic winner in the nation’s capital. Here’s the schedule, scores and takeaways from the opening day of action:ScoresSaturday, Feb. 29Colorado Rapids 2, D.C. United 1Montreal Impact 2, New England Revolution 1Houston Dynamo 1, LA Galaxy 1Toronto FC 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia Union 0Orlando City 0, Real Salt Lake 0Nashville SC vs. Atalanta United, 8 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1Columbus Crew vs. NYCFC, 12:30 p.m. NY Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire, 3 p.m.LAFC vs. Inter Miami, 5:30 p.m.Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m. MLS fuboTV (Try for free) Lewis grabs dramatic winnerColorado Rapids attacker Jonathan Lewis had a dream start to the season on Saturday as his team went on the road to D.C. United and took home a 2-1 win. The former New York City FC man had five goals in 16 games last season for the Rapids and is well on his way to beating that if he keeps it up.

After Kei Kamara made it 1-1 67 minutes in, Lewis scored this goal in the 92nd minute with a well-timed finish after a frantic few moments where the ball just wasn’t under possession.He’s a guy on the radar of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, and if he keeps it up don’t be shocked if he plays a role moving forward. Galaxy, Dynamo settle for draw in Chicharito debutThere were a lot of storylines entering the Houston vs. LA Galaxy game. You had Tab Ramos making his MLS coaching debut as the Dynamo’s boss and Chicharito’s Galaxy debut. In the end, the teams split the prize in an entertaining draw with Cristian Pavon and Mauro Manotas scoring. Pavon gave the Galaxy the lead early in the first half with a goal that may just go down as the day’s best.It was a fair result in the end with the match even throughout. Both teams created the chances needed to win the game but both were a bit rusty as expected.