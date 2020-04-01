🔥MLB London series 2020 between Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals cancelled because of coronavirus🔥

The most recent Major League Baseball (MLB) London series scheduled because of this summer has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Route 66’ rivals the Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals were because of lock horns in a set of matches at West Ham’s London Stadium on back-to-back days on June 13 and 14.

However, that event has been called off because of the Covid-19 crisis which has also resulted in the cancellation of the Wimbledon tennis championships for the very first time since World War II.

Almost every other sports all over the world are in shutdown, while scores of other major events – such as for example football’s European Championship and the Tokyo Olympic Games – have already been delayed by way of a year.

“The Mitel & MLB Present London Series scheduled for June 13-14 between your Cubs and Cardinals has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic,on Wednesday ” read a statement released.

This past year, the MLB found British shores for the very first time as the NY Yankees claimed two victories over fierce rivals the Boston Red Sox before sell-out crowds at the London Stadium.

The brand new MLB campaign in the us was because of begin the other day, but – like other major US leagues like the NBA and MLS – happens to be suspended until further notice due to coronavirus.