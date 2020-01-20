mlas-must-consider-water-charges:-expert







Letter: Professor Paddy Hillyard

The former chairman of a panel that reviewed NI Water more than a decade ago has said water charges will need to be implemented to repair Northern Ireland’s ageing infrastructure.

Paddy Hillyard, who is Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Queen’s University Belfast, said the newly reformed Stormont Executive has been wrong to hastily dismiss the idea of water charges.

In a letter to the Belfast Telegraph, the leading academic said: “In the context of a climate emergency and the sad state of our water infrastructure, it is disappointing that within days of forming a government, most of the Executive should have dismissed out of hand the introduction of water charges without any evidence-based discussion of the issues.”

Professor Hillyard, who led the Independent Water Review Panel in 2007, claims that its two reports have been ignored in the current debate over finance by the new Executive.

He said: “We recommended the introduction of domestic water charges, supported by an affordability scheme to prevent water poverty.

“As metering was an expensive option, we proposed that the charge should be based on the rateable valuable of the house. We argued that this would be fair and proportionate, targeted at those who could afford to pay.”

NI Water needs at least £2.5bn to address capacity issues and to continue providing essential water and wastewater services – despite the Government providing just £2bn to the new Stormont Executive in total.

Mr Hillyard added: “Every year the subsidy to NI Water has been between £250m to £300m.

“In the 11 years our reports have been gathering dust, the total subsidy has come to just over £3bn.

“As the Barnett formula – the mechanism for allocating funds to Northern Ireland from the Treasury – does not cover water charges, this sum has had to be taken from the health and education budgets.

“This loss of income therefore partly explains the deplorable state of our health and education systems,” he said.

NI Water says the £2.5bn figure includes an infrastructure investment requirement of approximately £1bn needed in Greater Belfast during the 2020s to support the existing population and to allow the city to grow.

Mr Hillyard added: “At the heart of sustainable development is the principle that the polluter should pay the cost, whether it is for water or a factory that produces a potentially poisonous substance. It is impossible to see where this (£2.5bn) investment can come from unless water charges are introduced and even then the sums will be insufficient.”

Last week Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was determined to take forward as many flagship projects as possible and outlined her staunch opposition to water charges.

The SDLP deputy leader added that discussions “will have to be had” over possible rates rises instead as Stormont attempts to find the necessary funding for infrastructure, health, education and justice.

