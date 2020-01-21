mitt-romney-pledges-to-have-‘open-mind’-during-trump-impeachment-trial

January 21, 2020 | 9: 42am

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Ut.) says he is keeping “an open mind” as he begins his tenure as an impeachment juror.

“Deciding whether or not a sitting president should be removed from office is perhaps the most solemn matter that can ever come before the United States Senate. I enter this task with an open mind and a recognition of my solemn responsibility to fulfill my oath,” the Utah senator told constituents in a statement Monday.

The 2012 Republican presidential candidate calls the allegations outlined in the House-approved impeachment articles “extremely serious,” and adds that these assertions require senators to “put political biases aside, and make good faith efforts to listen to arguments from both sides and thoroughly review facts and evidence.”

Romney, who has had an often contentious relationship with President Trump, then turned his attention to the issue of witnesses, something the White House wants to avoid and Romney has expressed explicit interest in.

“I have made clear to my colleagues and the public that the Senate should have the opportunity to decide on witnesses following the opening arguments, as occurred in the Clinton trial… If attempts are made to vote on witnesses prior to opening arguments, I would oppose those efforts,” Romney said.

Romney is the only GOP senator to openly voice his desire to hear testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who said earlier this month that he would testify if subpoenaed during the Senate impeachment trial.