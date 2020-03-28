mithila-palkar,-avneet-kaur,-radhika-apte,-ashnoor-kaur:-the-celeb-inspired-pinky-pink-looks

The most recent shade to overwhelm superstar style is pink and we’ve been seeing it wherever of late from red floor to easygoing road style, the stars can’t get enough of the intense tint.

While neons and purples have been advancing into a huge amount of VIP closets, pink has hit the top in the stars’ wardrobes! Well, why not! Pink has that classy vogue like attributes, that germinates shivers all around! From Radhika Apte to Avneet Kaur to Mithila Palkar (the viral cup ballad) to Ashnoor Kaur, celebrities from Bollywood to TikTok to digital platform all are to set the stage with the hues of pink.

Mithila, the cute young lady who is significant for her cup song, and with consecutive digital platform projects, is looking the barbie with her crinkly hair and daylight-like smile, in pink. It seems she knows what colour to choose, and where to wear it!

Avneet Kaur, the nectar face, who is a self-made star on TikTok is the fashion diva, and not just pink she looks the Rockstar in any shade, she chooses to wear.

Radhika Apte, Netflix India’s most loved and portraying different incarnations in web arrangements like Ghoul, Lust Stories, Sacred Games and some more is now a name to be dealt with regards to fashion and style.

Ashnoor Kaur, she has wowed us with her amazing acting flairs since she was a kid and now, she is all set to shiver us with darn great fashion choices.

We caught all of them in pink together, wanna look into it?

Well, here are their impressions in pink! Check them out and let us know, what you think of them!