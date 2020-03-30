mithali-raj,-poonam-yadav-make-contributions-to-covid-19-relief-funds

Mithali Raj pledged Rs 5 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund and Telangana Chief Minister’s Fund. © AFP

Star female cricketers Mithali Raj and Poonam Yadav contributed Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively, while WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, with respect to the wrestling body, monday on, pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh for the fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees of Sports Authority of India also donated their three days’ salary to the PM Cares Fund, amounting to Rs 76 lakh. Indian women’s ODI team captain Mithali pledged Rs 5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and exactly the same total Telangana Chief Minister’s Fund.Yadav, who played an essential role in India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 where India finished runners up, pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh for the reason.”I’ve given my support to the PM-Cares fund and the UP CM relief fund. This is actually the only thing we are able to do in this right time of crisis. I am hoping everyone contributes and we soon beat the pandemic. Remain safe everyone,” Yadav tweeted.India all-rounder Deepti Sharma too did her bit by pledging Rs 1.5 lakh for the battle against the ongoing health crisis.With respect to the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan has announced they’ll contribute Rs 5 lakh towards the principle Minister’s Relief Fund.The president of the wrestling body in Varanasi, Sanjay Kumar has announced a monetary aid of Rs 50,000 to hawaii CM’s relief fund.Brij Bhushan has praised star wrestler Bajrang Punia for his contribution and urged everyone ahead forward and donate in this hour of crisis. The pandemic has resulted in over 34,000 deaths globally.